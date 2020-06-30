MBC's online charity concert 'World is ONE' reveals official lineup

MBC's online charity concert 'World is ONE' has revealed its official lineup!



MBC is holding the global K-pop donation concert for COVID-19 pandemic relief, and the 'World is ONE' event will be streaming through MBC M, Naver TV, and V Live internationally on July 9 KST. Super Junior's Leeteuk and Oh My Girl's Seunghee are hosting the concert to be held at MBC's Open Hall in Ilsan.



Viewers in South Korea will be able to send donations through text messages, while international viewers will get the chance to donate in a different format as well. All donations are being given to international relief and development organization World Vision to help vulnerable groups all over the world in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The lineup for the concert includes Super Junior, Oh My Girl, MAMAMOO, Stray Kids, SF9, April, N.Flying, Oh My Girl, Cosmic Girls, KARD, Ha Sung Woon, Heize, Hiphop Girlz, and Na Yoon Sun.



'World is ONE' airs on July 9 at 7PM KST on V Live.

