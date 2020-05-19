NCT 127 drop official 'Punch', 'NonStop' & 'Make Your Day' audio tracks

NCT 127 have dropped their official audio tracks for "Punch", "NonStop", and "Make Your Day"!



The three tracks are on the NCT subunit's second album repackage 'NCT #127 Neo Zone: The Final Round', and "Punch" is the title song. Though the album is already out, fans will have to wait until May 20 KST for the "Punch" music video.



Let us know what you think of NCT 127's songs!

