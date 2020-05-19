14

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

NCT 127 drop official 'Punch', 'NonStop' & 'Make Your Day' audio tracks

NCT 127 have dropped their official audio tracks for "Punch", "NonStop", and "Make Your Day"!

The three tracks are on the NCT subunit's second album repackage 'NCT #127 Neo Zone: The Final Round', and "Punch" is the title song. Though the album is already out, fans will have to wait until May 20 KST for the "Punch" music video.

Let us know what you think of NCT 127's songs!

orafi301 pts 44 minutes ago 0
44 minutes ago
Jaehyun rapping WOW! impressed.

kxk3,995 pts 55 minutes ago 0
55 minutes ago

and theyre already topping the charts! congrats nct and czennies!! punch sounds so sexy

