Watch (G)I-DLE play a game of 'Superlatives' with 'Seventeen' magazine

'Seventeen' magazine "virtually" met up with the girls of (G)I-DLE, to play an energetic game of 'Superlatives'!

Back on May 15, (G)I-DLE officially kicked off their global promotions by releasing the English version of their debut single, "LATATA". Now, to introduce each of the members individually, the girls answered questions ranging from "Who has the most aegyo?", to "Who is the most stylish?", "Who is the best artist?", "Who is the most athletic", and more!

Watch the full clip above and see if you learn anything new about (G)I-DLE!