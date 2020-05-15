4

4

Misc
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 39 minutes ago

Watch (G)I-DLE play a game of 'Superlatives' with 'Seventeen' magazine

AKP STAFF

'Seventeen' magazine "virtually" met up with the girls of (G)I-DLE, to play an energetic game of 'Superlatives'!

Back on May 15, (G)I-DLE officially kicked off their global promotions by releasing the English version of their debut single, "LATATA". Now, to introduce each of the members individually, the girls answered questions ranging from "Who has the most aegyo?", to "Who is the most stylish?", "Who is the best artist?", "Who is the most athletic", and more!

Watch the full clip above and see if you learn anything new about (G)I-DLE!

  1. (G)I-DLE
1 357 Share 50% Upvoted

0

coco_puffs-1,730 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND