Yeo Jin Goo in talks to return to the small-screen as male lead of JTBC's new drama 'Monster'

According to media outlet reports on May 16, actor Yeo Jin Goo is currently in talks to return to the small-screen through a new JTBC production, approximately a year after his hit drama 'Hotel Del Luna'!

The actor was recently offered the male lead role of a new series titled 'Monster', by Shim Na Yeon PD of 'At Eighteen' and scriptwriter Kim Soo Jin of 'Mad Dog'. Not much is known about the premise of 'Monster', only that it will likely air via JTBC some time later this year.

Meanwhile, Yeo Jin Goo will be greeting viewers next month in June with tvN's new variety program, 'Three-Wheeled Home' with actors Sung Dong Il and Kim Hee Won.

