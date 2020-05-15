Seventeen's 2nd single 'Fallin' Flower' certified double platinum by Recording Industry Association of Japan

On May 15, the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) certified Seventeen's 2nd Japanese single "Fallin' Flower (舞い落ちる花びら)" with a double platinum certification, for surpassing a total of 500,000 copies in sales!

As of May 15, Seventeen's "Fallin' Flower" has surpassed over 550,000 copies since its release back on April 1. Previously, "Fallin' Flower" also demonstrated Seventeen's widespread popularity in Japan by ranking in 1st place on Oricon's Weekly Singles chart, Billboard Japan's Top Singles Sales chart, plus Billboard Japan's Japan Hot 100 chart.



Congratulations, Seventeen!