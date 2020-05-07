21

Music Video
Jongup has a romantic fantasy in 'Headache' solo debut MV

Former B.A.P member Jongup has dropped the music video for his solo debut track "Headache"!

In the MV, Jongup has a romantic fantasy about spending time with a special woman. "Headache" is an upbeat, pop track about someone who doesn't seem to leave your mind, and it features Yunhway from 'Show Me the Money 8'.

Watch Jongup's "Headache" MV above, and let us know what you think about his solo debut!

kyraangelfae01643 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

nice a bop go jongup!!!

Ohboy6910,336 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

It's nice song, but it doesn't really pack a punch.

