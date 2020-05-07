Jongup has a romantic fantasy in 'Headache' solo debut MV

Former B.A.P member Jongup has dropped the music video for his solo debut track "Headache"!



In the MV, Jongup has a romantic fantasy about spending time with a special woman. "Headache" is an upbeat, pop track about someone who doesn't seem to leave your mind, and it features Yunhway from 'Show Me the Money 8'.



Watch Jongup's "Headache" MV above


