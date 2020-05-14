6

2

Misc
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 44 minutes ago

Seventeen highlight the labor and sweat behind preparing for a world tour in 'Hit The Road' prologue episode

AKP STAFF

Seventeen have released a prologue episode for their upcoming, first ever documentary, 'Hit The Road'!

The prologue episode focusses on Seventeen's 2nd world tour 'Ode To You', which kicked off last year in Seoul and spanned across numerous cities throughout Asia, North America, etc. Particularly, fans can witness just how much labor and sweat the Seventeen members and their staff put into perfecting a large-scale world tour show, starting with song selections to wardrobe, choreography, rehearsals, and more. 

Seventeen's first ever documentary series 'Hit The Road' runs for a total of 15 episodes plus an epilogue, airing every Wednesdays and Fridays at 12 PM KST beginning next week via YouTube and Weverse

  Seventeen
