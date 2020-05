TWICE's Chaeyoung is awing fans yet again with her sparkling, radiant visuals!

Chaeyoung is the second member up after Nayeon yesterday to continue TWICE's ongoing comeback concept teasers, ahead of the release of the group's 9th mini album 'More & More'. The girls will be returning this June 1 at 6 PM KST, with a title track also called "More & More".

Are you loving TWICE's lovely spring teaser series so far?