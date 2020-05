CRAVITY tried their hands at a random speed dance for "JUMPER".



"JUMPER" is the song MONSTA X's Jooheon gave to CRAVITY, and in the special video, the members try to match the song as it gets faster and slower. At first, the boys are surprised by all the different speeds - and you'll have to watch if they actually make it through without messing up!

Check out the video above.