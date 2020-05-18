Check out the 'Vivid' teaser schedule for AB6IX's 2nd mini album comeback

Rookie boy group AB6IX is finally making their long-awaited comeback, with their 2nd mini album 'Vivid'!

As you can see in the group's comeback teacher schedule below, concept images begin this coming May 20, followed by a series of photos and trailers, an album tracklist, an MV teaser, and more, leading all the way up to AB6IX's full comeback date on June 8 at 6 PM KST.

Meanwhile, AB6IX will also be celebrating their 1st anniversary since debut this coming May 22 with a special online fan meeting, '1st ABIVERSARY' via 'V Live+'. Can't wait for more details on AB6IX's return!

