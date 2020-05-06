Jun Hyun Moo opens up about fan who turned down gift from him

Jun Hyun Moo opened up about a fan who turned down a gift from him.



The May 6th episode of 'TMI News' featured gifts between stars and fans, and Jun Hyun Moo revealed, "On my birthday, I had a party at a BBQ restaurant with my fans, and I gave out my prized possessions."



He continued, "I gave away pants and other luxury items. What I remember is that one person left the pants behind," adding, "It was on purpose. They said that they didn't like the design. I'm wearing it well."



