NCT 127 are lost in thought in 'Make Your Day' teaser images for 'Neo Zone: The Final Round' repackage

NCT 127 is continuing to drop teasers for their latest repackage!

On May 11 KST, SM Entertainment unveiled individual "Make Your Day" concept photos for each of the members. Similar to the track's previously released special music video, each member is seen in heavy contemplation, boasting naturally handsome visuals in a laidback and intimate setting.

Meanwhile, NCT 127's 2nd repackage 'Neo Zone: The Final Round' is set for release on May 19, with the music video for "Punch" coming out the next day.

