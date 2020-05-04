50

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 18 hours ago

Bolbbalgan4 tease 'Puberty Book II: A Flower The Butterfly Has Seen' with stunning concept film

Bolbbalgan4 is gearing up to make a comeback!

On May 4 KST, Shofar Music unveiled a concept film teasing upcoming mini album 'Puberty Book II: A Flower the Butterfly has Seen.' In the clip, Ahn Ji Young appears with ethereal, fairytale-like visuals, completely with soft springtime fashion and motifs like flowers, butterflies, and gardens.

Meanwhile, 'Puberty Book II' will be Bolbbalgan4's first album since the departure of Woo Ji Yoon. The album is set for release on May 13.

Check out the concept film above!

SwiftFoot441 pts 14 hours ago 0
14 hours ago

I thought they weren't going to have her promote as "Bolbbalgan4" but instead using her own name? Did I misunderstand?

kxk3,691 pts 17 hours ago 0
17 hours ago

cannot wait for her collab with baekhyun is it thursday yet 😭

