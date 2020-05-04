Bolbbalgan4 tease 'Puberty Book II: A Flower The Butterfly Has Seen' with stunning concept film

Bolbbalgan4 is gearing up to make a comeback!

On May 4 KST, Shofar Music unveiled a concept film teasing upcoming mini album 'Puberty Book II: A Flower the Butterfly has Seen.' In the clip, Ahn Ji Young appears with ethereal, fairytale-like visuals, completely with soft springtime fashion and motifs like flowers, butterflies, and gardens.

Meanwhile, 'Puberty Book II' will be Bolbbalgan4's first album since the departure of Woo Ji Yoon. The album is set for release on May 13.

Check out the concept film above!