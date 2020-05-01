Mnet's 'Road to Kingdom' reveals dance practice videos for 1st episode's '90-second challenge'

Mnet's 'Road to Kingdom' has revealed dance practice videos for the premiere's '90-second challenge.'



On the first episode of 'Road to Kingdom', the 7 competing boy groups - Pentagon, ONF, Golden Child, The Boyz, VERIVERY, ONEUS, and TOO - were given the mission to prepare a 90-second performance. Mnet has now shared a behind-the-scenes look at each of the boy groups' practice sessions.



As previously reported, The Boyz came out on top with their 'Sword of Victory' performance.



Check out the 'Road to Kingdom' practice videos above and below!



