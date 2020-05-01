Baek Ji Young sings 'Days We Loved' for 'The World of the Married' OST

Baek Ji Young has released "Days We Loved" for 'The World of the Married' OST.



The music video features the ups and downs of the marriage between Ji Sun Woo (played by Kim Hee Ae) and Lee Tae Oh (Park Hae Joon) and Ji Sun Woo's struggle as Yeo Da Kyung (Han So Hee) enters the picture. "Days We Loved" is a ballad featuring Baek Ji Young's trademark tender vocals, and it's about the days a relationship between troubles began.



Watch Baek Ji Young's "Days We Loved" MV above! Have you been watching 'The World of the Married'?