85

17

Music Video
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 21 hours ago

Minzy gets over bad breakup by embracing her 'Lovely' self in solo comeback MV

AKP STAFF

Minzy is back with a new solo single!

On May 24 KST, the former 2NE1 maknae released her second solo single "Lovely," coming over three years after the release of her solo debut "NiNaNo."

"Lovely" follows the anxious thoughts that run through someone's mind after going through a regretful break-up and find themselves yearning for their former lover again. However, at the song's chorus, Minzy comforts that insecure voice, assuring them that she will support them through it and that they should embrace all of the 'lovely' that they are.

In the music video, Minzy is seen in a simple yet romantic setting, wearing various dresses and appearing quite 'lovely' herself in a room full of flowers.

"Lovely" is Minzy's very first release since parting ways with Music Works earlier this year, her agency since leaving YG Entertainment. She is currently a free agent.

Check out the music video for "Lovely" above!

  1. Minzy
16 5,756 Share 83% Upvoted

4

tttine-top148 pts 8 hours ago 0
8 hours ago

Awwww.. Minkkiiiiiii I'm still hoping one day they were all together (2ne1)

#supportMinzy #lovely

Share

3

XXEliteXXAceXX254 pts 7 hours ago 0
7 hours ago

I'm glad that Minzy is doing well as an independent artist! This song deserves so much more recognition... It's a shame that no agency is there to promote her song.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Roy Kim
Roy Kim confirms May comeback date
14 hours ago   10   2,165

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND