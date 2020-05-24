Minzy gets over bad breakup by embracing her 'Lovely' self in solo comeback MV

Minzy is back with a new solo single!

On May 24 KST, the former 2NE1 maknae released her second solo single "Lovely," coming over three years after the release of her solo debut "NiNaNo."

"Lovely" follows the anxious thoughts that run through someone's mind after going through a regretful break-up and find themselves yearning for their former lover again. However, at the song's chorus, Minzy comforts that insecure voice, assuring them that she will support them through it and that they should embrace all of the 'lovely' that they are.

In the music video, Minzy is seen in a simple yet romantic setting, wearing various dresses and appearing quite 'lovely' herself in a room full of flowers.

"Lovely" is Minzy's very first release since parting ways with Music Works earlier this year, her agency since leaving YG Entertainment. She is currently a free agent.

Check out the music video for "Lovely" above!