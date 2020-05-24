DKB count down until comeback with choreography teaser for 'Still'

17

DKB is gearing up to make their comeback!

On May 24 KST, the Brave Entertainment boy group released a choreography teaser showing fans a short clip of practice room footage featuring the members dancing to their upcoming single "Still." In the video, fans not only get to see the boys in action, but they actually get to hear a portion of the new song as well, which has a dark yet charismatic mood showing a new side of the group previously unseen.

Meanwhile, DKB will be making their comeback on May 25 at 6 PM.

Check out the choreography teaser above!

