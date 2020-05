Former SM Entertainment artists Luhan, Tao, and Victoria fulfilled fans' dreams by reuniting on stage to perform.

The former K-pop idols are now mentors on Chinese show 'Produce Camp 2020' and performed a mentor stage that showed off their performance skills. The bubbly and upbeat song titled "You Are Everything To Me" was met with screams and cheers from the audience.

Check out the video above. Are you excited to see these three artists on stage again?