Lovelyz's Kei stars as host of new web reality series 'TwoTorial', playing popular mobile games against her guests

Lovelyz's Kei is the host of a brand new web reality series by 'Google Play Korea', titled 'TwoTorial'!

In 'TwoTorial', Kei takes on the challenge of becoming a hardcore mobile gamer with the help of various, game-loving guests per episode. Although Kei isn't really known for playing a lot of mobile games, she'll now be working with different guests to master all kinds game genres.

'TwoTorial' hosted by Kei is set to air every Fridays at 10 AM KST via Google Play Korea's official YouTube channel! You can catch the first episode featuring guest actor Jo Byung Kyu and the mobile game 'FIFA Mobile', above!