Check out individual K-Pop boy group member brand value rankings for the month of May

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has released brand value rankings of individual K-Pop boy group members for the month of May, based on big data analysis!

From April 14 through May 15, 2020, the Institute analyzed big data of 630 individual boy group members including in areas such as participation, media activity, communication, community activity, etc.

According to the Institute, the #1 male idol in terms of brand value for this month was once again, BTS's Jimin. He raked in a total of 6,121,244 points, followed closely behind by EXO's Baekhyun in 2nd place, who earned 5,608,321 points. 3rd place went to ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, with a total of 5,406,125 points.

From 4th through 10th place are, in order: BTS's Jungkook, BTS's SUGA, BTS's V, Super Junior's Heechul, BTS's RM, Big Bang's G-Dragon, and BTS's Jin.

