Jo Kwon has revealed his newest high heel dance collaboration video, with dance team HEROCKETDAN!

Earlier this week, Jo Kwon teased this particular dance collaboration in an SNS post, rocking a pair of high heeled, knee-high boots. In the full collabo video above, Jo Kwon partners up with HEROCKETDAN's Zeze and Ari to put on a killer dance to Britney Spears's "Boys".

Watch it above!