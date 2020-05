Jessi will be bringing a slice of her life to viewers through her new vlog series 'JESS LIFE'.

The fabulous solo star released an entertaining teaser video in which she shows off her larger-than-life personality, as well as her frustrations with the camera. Regardless, Jessi's new vlogs are definitely bound to entertain fans thoroughly.



Check out her trailer above! Are you excited for 'JESS LIFE'?