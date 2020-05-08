Ham So Won and Jin Hua share their daughter's growth in new update

Ham So Won and Jin Hua's daughter has grown a lot!

The popular celebrity couple's daughter has appeared in 'Flavor of Wife' a number of times as a baby. Ham So Won posted an adorable update in celebration of Parents' Day in Korea, showing her daughter Hyejeong's rapid growth. The caption reads: "Emotional from Parents' Day. Our pretty darling."







Hyejung is seen posing by some flowers in an adorable pink outfit and pigtails. Fans are cooing over her, saying:

"Hyejung grew a lot!"

"She's so pretty."

"Hyejung is adorable."

Ham So Won and Jin Hua gave birth to their daughter in 2018.