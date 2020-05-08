10

1

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 59 minutes ago

Ham So Won and Jin Hua share their daughter's growth in new update

AKP STAFF

Ham So Won and Jin Hua's daughter has grown a lot! 

The popular celebrity couple's daughter has appeared in 'Flavor of Wife' a number of times as a baby. Ham So Won posted an adorable update in celebration of Parents' Day in Korea, showing her daughter Hyejeong's rapid growth. The caption reads: "Emotional from Parents' Day. Our pretty darling."


Hyejung is seen posing by some flowers in an adorable pink outfit and pigtails. Fans are cooing over her, saying:

"Hyejung grew a lot!"

"She's so pretty."

"Hyejung is adorable."

Ham So Won and Jin Hua gave birth to their daughter in 2018.

  1. misc.
2 2,099 Share 91% Upvoted

2

brideofchani30 pts 55 minutes ago 0
55 minutes ago

OMG she's so pretty!

Share

1

mecjieun166 pts 46 minutes ago 0
46 minutes ago

cute baby

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

(G)I-DLE
(G)I-DLE getting plagiarized twice in 24 Hours.
10 hours ago   112   63,867
(G)I-DLE
(G)I-DLE getting plagiarized twice in 24 Hours.
10 hours ago   112   63,867

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND