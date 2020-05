The ladies of IZ*ONE will be enrolling in college this summer, for a new season of 'IZ*ONE Chu'!

In the first teaser for 'IZ*ONE Chu - Fantasy Campus' above, the 12 girl group members turn into quirky "campus goddesses" as they get ready for a full college experience. IZ*ONE's new reality series 'IZ*ONE Chu - Fantasy Campus' premieres this June 3 at 7 PM KST on Mnet! Fans will definitely have to tune in for hints about the girls' summer comeback, plus more!