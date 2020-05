Cosmic Girls's leader Exy is next to invite fans on an adventure to 'Neverland'!

In her lovely individual comeback photo, Exy poses gracefully with a flower as captivating as herself, again pulling onlookers into the mood of a magical fairy tale book. Cosmic Girls's upcoming 8th mini album 'Neverland' contains a total of 6 brand new tracks, including their title track "Butterfly".

The mini album is set for release this June 9 at 6 PM KST!