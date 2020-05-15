9

9

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

IU asks 'So are you happy now?' in moody acoustic live version of 'Eight'

IU is celebrating her 28th birthday today (May 16), as well as her official YouTube channel hitting 3 million subscribers!

In light of both special occasions, the idol has released an acoustic live performance version of her new collaboration single "Eight", produced by and featuring BTS's SUGA

Since the track's official release back on May 6, IU x SUGA's "Eight" has been reigning at the top of numerous domestic daily and weekly music charts, achieving multiple perfect all-kills via the iChart, plus topping Gaon chart's digital song chart, downloads chart, and BGM chart in the past week. 

Happy birthday and congratulations again to IU!

jhopes-shadow4,024 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

why wasnt I a fan of this QUEEN before? her voice is so mesmerizing!

whatever112 pts 32 minutes ago 0
32 minutes ago

haters are early! 2 down votes already. wow, you sure are stalkers and are always hungry for IU. I bet these people's idol are not that beautiful and popular as IU so they just hate her. Go on but you won't let this QUEEN down hahaha

