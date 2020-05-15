IU asks 'So are you happy now?' in moody acoustic live version of 'Eight'

IU is celebrating her 28th birthday today (May 16), as well as her official YouTube channel hitting 3 million subscribers!

In light of both special occasions, the idol has released an acoustic live performance version of her new collaboration single "Eight", produced by and featuring BTS's SUGA.

Since the track's official release back on May 6, IU x SUGA's "Eight" has been reigning at the top of numerous domestic daily and weekly music charts, achieving multiple perfect all-kills via the iChart, plus topping Gaon chart's digital song chart, downloads chart, and BGM chart in the past week.

Happy birthday and congratulations again to IU!

