High schooler rapper Jo Woo Chan shows off his 'Honey Dance' in new MV

High schooler rapper Jo Woo Chan, well-known for his appearance as the "elementary schooler rapper" of 'Show Me The Money 6', has returned with his new EP 'ID Schoolboy Pt.3'.

Completing Jo Woo Chan's 'ID Schoolboy' series which began last year, the rapper's latest EP is produced by veteran hip-hop artist PALOALTO along with Stally. Jo Woo Chan also participates in composing tracks from his album such as "I Don't Care", "End of Exams", and "WE".

The title track from Jo Woo Chan's 3rd EP "Honey Dance" is a groovy and carefree hip-hop number, where the musician showcases both how much he's matured as an artist, as well as his dance skills. Watch the full "Honey Dance" MV above, and make sure to give Jo Woo Chan's full 'ID Schoolboy Pt.3' EP a listen!