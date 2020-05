TWICE's Tzuyu has turned into a pretty spring elf in her individual comeback teaser photo!

The third member up after Nayeon and Chaeyoung's comeback teasers earlier this week, Tzuyu sheepishly shields herself from the warm sunlight in the warm, outdoor concept image, taking fans' breaths away with her unmatched visuals!

TWICE's first comeback of 2020 with their 9th mini album 'More & More' is set for this June 1 at 6 PM KST!