11

6

Variety
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 58 minutes ago

GFriend's Yuju reveals her pole dancing skills for the first time on 'Video Star'

AKP STAFF

GFriend's Yuju revealed her pole dancing skills for the first time on 'Video Star'.

On the May 12th episode of 'Video Star', Yuju shared she wanted to attempt pole dancing for a while, but her label's CEO prevented her. She said, "My label CEO was against it. He said it wasn't good because of the pole's friction against skin. That's why he said not to posted it on social media, but I finally got permission."

The GFriend member then wowed the host panel and other guests with her pole dancing performance. She expressed, "I practiced a lot before coming."

Watch the clip of Yuju's pole dance above!

  1. GFriend (Girlfriend)
  2. Yuju
  3. VIDEO STAR
3 1,078 Share 65% Upvoted

0

LittleSukie3,662 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago

Wow. She did so well, and seemingly so effortless. I also wanted to try pole dancing but I know It demands dedication and patience which I don't really have 😂

Share

0

Secretninja3123,243 pts 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago

Damn you can see her arm and leg muscles. She's strong and graceful at the same time.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Rain, Se7en
Se7en dismisses his past rivalry with Rain
2 hours ago   4   5,184
Rain, Se7en
Se7en dismisses his past rivalry with Rain
2 hours ago   4   5,184

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND