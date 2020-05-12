GFriend's Yuju reveals her pole dancing skills for the first time on 'Video Star'

GFriend's Yuju revealed her pole dancing skills for the first time on 'Video Star'.



On the May 12th episode of 'Video Star', Yuju shared she wanted to attempt pole dancing for a while, but her label's CEO prevented her. She said, "My label CEO was against it. He said it wasn't good because of the pole's friction against skin. That's why he said not to posted it on social media, but I finally got permission."



The GFriend member then wowed the host panel and other guests with her pole dancing performance. She expressed, "I practiced a lot before coming."



Watch the clip of Yuju's pole dance above!