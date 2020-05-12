AOA's Seolhyun enjoys being surrounded by herself

AOA's Seolhyun shared an update on Instagram that made fans chuckle.



On May 12, Seolhyun posted the below photos and clips on Instagram along with the simple message, "It's me." In the post she shared, the AOA member seems to be fully enjoying being surrounded with herself as she stands in front of her own advertisements and takes photos.



Jimin can also be seen standing beside her as well.



In other news, Seolhyun is currently starring in the tvN drama 'Day and Night'.