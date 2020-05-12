Top singer's producer reported to have assaulted and abused apartment security guard who took his own life

The producer of a top singer is reported to have assaulted and abused an apartment security guard who took his own life.



On May 10, the Gangbuk Police Station in Seoul revealed 59-year-old security guard D, who was working at as a guard at an apartment in Gangbuk-gu, Seoul, was found dead in his apartment with a suicide note that stated, "It's unfair." It's reported D was assaulted and verbally abused by a resident of the apartment building. Other residents say the security guard and producer had a dispute over parking.



As a result, media outlets have contacted singer B, who denied being close to producer A. Singer B stated, "I hope you don't connect me with all this. I only met A a few years ago because of his album work. I haven't even contacted him since. He has nothing to do with me. I don't want to be associated with this at all. I've been in one agency continuously. You can check on portal sites. I sincerely hope you make it clear that I'm not associated with this."



B continued, "I was really surprised by this. I think A did something that a person just should not do. I think it's a give in that you show courtesy to another person. I'm working hard on music."



Producer A is said to have worked on B's album a few years ago, and he also produced female duo singles and a pianist's album earlier this year.