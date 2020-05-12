9

4

Rumors
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Top singer's producer reported to have assaulted and abused apartment security guard who took his own life

AKP STAFF

The producer of a top singer is reported to have assaulted and abused an apartment security guard who took his own life.

On May 10, the Gangbuk Police Station in Seoul revealed 59-year-old security guard D, who was working at as a guard at an apartment in Gangbuk-gu, Seoul, was found dead in his apartment with a suicide note that stated, "It's unfair." It's reported D was assaulted and verbally abused by a resident of the apartment building. Other residents say the security guard and producer had a dispute over parking.

As a result, media outlets have contacted singer B, who denied being close to producer A. Singer B stated, "I hope you don't connect me with all this. I only met A a few years ago because of his album work. I haven't even contacted him since. He has nothing to do with me. I don't want to be associated with this at all. I've been in one agency continuously. You can check on portal sites. I sincerely hope you make it clear that I'm not associated with this."

B continued, "I was really surprised by this. I think A did something that a person just should not do. I think it's a give in that you show courtesy to another person. I'm working hard on music."

Producer A is said to have worked on B's album a few years ago, and he also produced female duo singles and a pianist's album earlier this year.

  1. misc.
5 8,614 Share 69% Upvoted

9

Ohboy6910,384 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

Don't drag the singer into it, most of us don't really know the people we work with.

Share

1 more reply

3

Siri1235,394 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

"Producer A is said to have worked on B's album a few years ago, and he also produced female duo singles and a pianist's album earlier this year."

Well then contact every single singer he ever worked with, why would you contact only this particular singer? Leave him alone seriously.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Rain, Se7en
Se7en dismisses his past rivalry with Rain
2 hours ago   4   5,184
Rain, Se7en
Se7en dismisses his past rivalry with Rain
2 hours ago   4   5,184

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND