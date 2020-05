Stray Kids' Seungmin showed off his beautiful voice!

He covered Gaho's "Start", a song that's different from Stray Kids' usual style. "Start", one of the OST songs for 'Itaewon Class', has more rock vibes than Stray Kids' sound, but Seungmin shows he is great at any kind of song as he covers the song flawlessly.

Check it out above.