Byungchan puts on charming performance of 'Produce 101 Season 2's 'Oh Little Girl' during VICTON's 'New World' concert

Fans of the 'Produce 101' franchise won't want to miss this!

On May 3 KST, Play M Entertainment released video footage from VICTON's 1st concert 'New World,' which was originally held in Seoul's Olympic Hall back in January. The video features member Byungchan's solo stage, where he covered the 'Produce 101 Season 2' concept evaluation single "Oh Little Girl" by Slate.





In the video, Byungchan is looking handsome in a preppy powder blue blazer that matches his equally blue hairstyle, and he is joined by a number of back-up dancers. Both Byungchan and fellow VICTON member Seungwoo were popular contestants on 2019's 'Produce X 101,' with Byungchan regretfully withdrawing from the competition due to an injury, while Seungwoo went on to debut with project group X1.

Meanwhile, VICTON's 'New World' concert will be made available on DVD in late May.

Check out Byungchan's performance above!