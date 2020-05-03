Dara proves 12-year friendship with Jung Il Woo is still going strong in backstage musical photos

Dara and Jung Il Woo remain as close as ever!

On May 2 KST, the former 2NE1 member took to her personal Instagram account to share a photo of her with the actor, whom had visited her backstage after a performance of her current musical 'Another Oh Hae Young.'





"Il Woo came! Il Woo, whom has been busy these days shooting a drama, but even after shooting all night, found the time to come see my performance! He's the best! Thank you so much," she gushed in the caption. "He also sweetly said that even though he was tired, it was really fun and he was able to receive some healing. He said he saw a new side of me, even though we've been friends for 12 years. This character Oh Hae Young is different from how I usually am, so am I new to all of my acquaintances? Haha, thank you so much. I'm really looking forward to your drama 'Midnight Snack Couple'! Fighting!"

In the photo, Dara is holding a large flower bouquet and smiling brightly with Jung Il Woo at her side.

Meanwhile, Il Jung Woo is currently shooting the SBS drama 'Midnight Snack Couple.'

Check out the Instagram post below!