12

6

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Dara proves 12-year friendship with Jung Il Woo is still going strong in backstage musical photos

AKP STAFF

Dara and Jung Il Woo remain as close as ever!

On May 2 KST, the former 2NE1 member took to her personal Instagram account to share a photo of her with the actor, whom had visited her backstage after a performance of her current musical 'Another Oh Hae Young.'


"Il Woo came! Il Woo, whom has been busy these days shooting a drama, but even after shooting all night, found the time to come see my performance! He's the best! Thank you so much," she gushed in the caption. "He also sweetly said that even though he was tired, it was really fun and he was able to receive some healing. He said he saw a new side of me, even though we've been friends for 12 years. This character Oh Hae Young is different from how I usually am, so am I new to all of my acquaintances? Haha, thank you so much. I'm really looking forward to your drama 'Midnight Snack Couple'! Fighting!" 

In the photo, Dara is holding a large flower bouquet and smiling brightly with Jung Il Woo at her side.

Meanwhile, Il Jung Woo is currently shooting the SBS drama 'Midnight Snack Couple.'

Check out the Instagram post below!

  1. Jung Il Woo
  2. Dara
1 2,909 Share 67% Upvoted

0

BIGBANG_VIP_4eva5,632 pts 57 minutes ago 0
57 minutes ago

Dara is one of the most supportive artists out there, it’s great to see that it’s met in return, she deserves it 😍😍 she’s friends with everyone 😂

Share
Jeon So Mi
Jeon So Mi is coming back soon
9 hours ago   24   17,426
G-Dragon, Seungri, SUGA, Epik High, g.o.d, Oh Hyuk, IU, (Park Sang Hyun) Thunder, Seo Taiji, Jonghyun, Key, Zion.T
43 Collaborations of the digital queen IU
21 hours ago   25   26,923

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND