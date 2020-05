GWSN has opened up a viewcount challenge for their fans.

The girls recently came back with their 4th mini-album 'The Keys' and title song "BAZOOKA!". The MV currently has a little over 14 million views - once they hit 15 million, the girls will be opening up a 'new door' for their fans.

It's unclear what the new door opening will be, but likely that it's a special version of the MV or a dance practice video. Whatever it may be, you can check out "BAZOOKA!" here.