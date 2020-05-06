A Pink's Hayoung sings her first ever solo OST since debut, 'I'm Fine' for KBS2's 'Soul Mechanic'

A Pink's Hayoung warmed listeners' hearts with her first ever solo OST since her debut, "I'm Fine" for KBS2's new Wed-Thurs drama series 'Soul Mechanic'!

OST Part.1 of 'Soul Mechanic's OST series, Hayoung's "I'm Fine" is a serene ballad genre expressing the feelings and attitude of the drama's female lead, Han Woo Joo (played by Jung So Min). KBS2's 'Soul Mechanic' tells the story of an aspiring musical actress, who experiences growth and healing after meeting a sincere and warm therapist.



Check out the OST MV for Hayoung's "I'm Fine" above!