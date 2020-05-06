3

2

Music Video
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 31 minutes ago

A Pink's Hayoung sings her first ever solo OST since debut, 'I'm Fine' for KBS2's 'Soul Mechanic'

AKP STAFF

A Pink's Hayoung warmed listeners' hearts with her first ever solo OST since her debut, "I'm Fine" for KBS2's new Wed-Thurs drama series 'Soul Mechanic'!

OST Part.1 of 'Soul Mechanic's OST series, Hayoung's "I'm Fine" is a serene ballad genre expressing the feelings and attitude of the drama's female lead, Han Woo Joo (played by Jung So Min). KBS2's 'Soul Mechanic' tells the story of an aspiring musical actress, who experiences growth and healing after meeting a sincere and warm therapist. 

Check out the OST MV for Hayoung's "I'm Fine" above!

  1. Hayoung
0 477 Share 60% Upvoted
Hara
'MBC's True Story' confronts Hara's mother
6 hours ago   21   38,636
Hara
'MBC's True Story' confronts Hara's mother
6 hours ago   21   38,636

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND