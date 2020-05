Rock band 2Z is gearing up to make a comeback!

On May 3 KST, their agency GOGO2020 Entertainment unveiled the teaser video for their upcoming album 'Doctor' through the group's official social media channels. The video unveils previews of all five of the album's tracks, "My 1st Hero," "1822," "Roulette," "Keep The Promise," and "Nostrum."

Meanwhile, 'Doctor' is the group's very first album and is set for release on May 5.

Check out the album teaser above!