Oh My Girl is gearing up for their comeback mini-album 'NONSTOP' and has released an adorable gif teaser on their official Twitter page.

The boomerang style teaser shows the members displaying their cutest aegyo while the caption reads: "We arrived at the deserted island square. Inner thoughts TIP!"





It seems as though the theme of a deserted island will play an important part in Oh My Girl's board game themed comeback. Stay tuned for the album's release on April 27th.