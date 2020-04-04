'Produce X 101's Lee Hyeop is the next Woollim Rookie for 'Woollim the Live'

'Produce X 101's Lee Hyeop covered "Snowman" for 'Woollim the Live'.

The individual trainee from 'Produce X 101' had signed with Woollim Entertainment after the show was over. He had received a lot of attention for his vocal abilities, and many fans guessed that Woollim had recruited him to be the main vocal for the upcoming group.

He covered Jung Seung Hwan's "Snowman" for Woollim Entertainment's 'Woollim the Live' project, where their artists cover songs live on the YouTube page. As expected, his voice is amazing for the song!

Check it out above as you wait for the Woollim Entertainment boys to debut.