Jonghun to appeal sentence on illegal hidden camera footage + bribery

Former F.T. Island member Jonghun will be appealing his sentence.

He submitted his appeal on illegal hidden camera footage and bribery on the 2nd. The prosecutors had also filed an appeal about the sentence given to Jonghun during the first trial on March 31st. On the 27th, the Seoul Central Court had sentenced Jonghun to 2 years of probation with 1 year of jail time if probation is broken.

The sentence is separate from his 5 years in prison from sexual violence, which he is also appealing.

