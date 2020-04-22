Paul Kim reveals duet version of 'But I'll Miss You' with Jung Hae In

Shortly after his return with the second part of his 2nd full album 'Heart, Two' back on April 22, singer/song-writer Paul Kim revealed a duet version of his title track "But I'll Miss You" featuring actor Jung Hae In!

In the live of "But I'll Miss You" above, Paul Kim and Jung Hae In display perfect chemistry as duet partners, with Paul Kim impressing listeners once again with his signature voice. Actor Jung Hae In also surprises with his excellent vocals.

Previously, Paul Kim and Jung Hae In got to know each other through Jung Hae In's film 'Tune In For Love'. The two then worked with each other again through KBS2's 'Jung Hae In's Walking Trip', continuing their friendship.

What do you think of Paul Kim x Jung Hae In's duet version of "But I'll Miss You"?

