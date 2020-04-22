Kim Chung Ha to release collaboration track with Zion.T for Mnet's 'Song Farm!'

Solo artist Kim Chung Ha will be partnering up with Zion.T for his ongoing Mnet reality series, 'Song Farm!'.

Airing every Monday nights at 10 PM KST, 'Song Farm!' is a reality centered around Zion.T's transition from a musician to an official producer, with help from his business manager Kim Hae Sol. For his next project as a producer on 'Song Farm!', it seems Zion.T will be working with Kim Chung Ha.

The two stars' collaboration release will be out on streaming platforms this May 12. Meanwhile, Kim Chung Ha is also slated to release her comeback pre-release single "Stay Tonight" next week on April 27.