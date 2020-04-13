20

Posted by beansss

NCT 127 to take over for sunbae group EXO as new endorsement models for 'Nature Republic'

On April 13, K-skincare brand 'Nature Republic' officially announced their newest endorsement models for 2020!

The new faces of 'Nature Republic' will be none other than the handsome boys of NCT 127, taking over after their sunbae group EXO recently chose to step down as models earlier this year. 

Previously, EXO promoted as endorsement models for 'Nature Republic' for over 7 years, since 2013. On April 13, 'Nature Republic' announced plans to work with NCT 127 in further expanding the spread of K-skincare and K-beauty globally. 

Stay tuned for more 'Nature Republic' x NCT 127!

StrawberryXiumin221
1 hour ago

Yay! What a good opportunity for my babies~~ Looking forward to EXO's future endorsements too!

Mei_Matsumoto
17 minutes ago

Exo-l’s have a right to fume about this.....

