SM Entertainment establishes partnership with 'Naver' to launch new streaming service 'Beyond LIVE'

On April 14, SM Entertainment announced a strategic partnership with 'Naver' - the parent company of 'Naver V LIVE' and 'V Fanship'.

SME and 'Naver' will be working together to expand online communities such as 'Fanship' on a global scale, as well as to enhance Korea's video contents business, etc.

First up on SME x 'Naver's partnership projects list is a brand new live concert streaming service, 'Beyond LIVE' via 'V Live'. Set to launch some time in mid-April, 'Beyond LIVE' aims to bring fans the best quality digital content to viewers at home, as if they were on site at a concert in person.





The first 'Beyond LIVE' online concert is set to stream this April 26 at 3 PM KST on 'V Live', featuring SuperM's 'Beyond The Future'. Will you be watching?

