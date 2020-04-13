12

SM Entertainment establishes partnership with 'Naver' to launch new streaming service 'Beyond LIVE'

On April 14, SM Entertainment announced a strategic partnership with 'Naver' - the parent company of 'Naver V LIVE' and 'V Fanship'. 

SME and 'Naver' will be working together to expand online communities such as 'Fanship' on a global scale, as well as to enhance Korea's video contents business, etc. 

First up on SME x 'Naver's partnership projects list is a brand new live concert streaming service, 'Beyond LIVE' via 'V Live'. Set to launch some time in mid-April, 'Beyond LIVE' aims to bring fans the best quality digital content to viewers at home, as if they were on site at a concert in person. 

The first 'Beyond LIVE' online concert is set to stream this April 26 at 3 PM KST on 'V Live', featuring SuperM's 'Beyond The Future'. Will you be watching?

rickandroll4 pts
"...aims to bring fans the best quality digital content to viewers at home, as if they were on site at a concert in person."

That's a pretty bold direction. I wonder why they didn't just use an existing streaming platform for this, like regular VLive. I'm going to assume a lot of its content is going to end up being behind a paywall later on...

quark123951,184 pts
So is it a streaming concert app or is it a home streaming version of VLive? Like it makes sense to make the concert/shows accessible for TV and I've seen a lot of arguments during this pandemic about the possibilities that on demand or online concerts being the future Price point will probably be what determines how well to succeeds though.

