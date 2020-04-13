AOA’s Seolhyun makes a flower box for her parents’ wedding anniversary

AOA’s Seolhyun displayed her flower arranging skills while making a present for her parents’ wedding anniversary.

The popular idol and actress posted an update on April 13th showing her smiling while artfully making a flower box by hand. Her caption reads: “Mom and dad’s wedding anniversary present making.”

Seolhyun is the picture of lovely beauty as she works diligently on her present and shows off a lovely smile while posing with her work. Netizens have been commenting saying:

“She’s so lovely.”

“Her heart is as kind as her face. So charming.”

“Seolhyun is so so so so pretty.”

Meanwhile, Seolhyun is in talks to appear in tvN’s new drama ‘Night and Day’.