MONSTA X share a #StayHome message with fans & introduce Korean snacks to try via iHeartRadio

MONSTA X have sent out a very important #StayHome message with fans, via 'iHeartRadio'!

In light of the ongoing threat of the global COVID19 pandemic, most nations are encouraging citizens to stay at home and refrain from furthering the spread of the unpredictable virus. As a result, the MONSTA X members are also staying at home or just hanging out at their studio, eating snacks and hanging out!

After emphasizing the importance of safety and also telling fans how much they miss them, MONSTA X went around and introduced some classic Korean snacks you should try during quarantine! Check out the full clip via 'iHeartRadio', above!