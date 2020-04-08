Girl's Day's Yura is the pretty cover model of Hong Kong's '#Legend' magazine

Girl's Day's Yura showcased her chic, yet lovely energy as the cover model of Hong Kong's '#Legend' magazine for its April issue!

In her pictorial, Yura flawlessly pulled off various spring styles such as a pink minidress, a black cocktail dress, a light trench coat, and more, captivating readers with her signature mood.

During her interview, Yura said, "I'm still very close with the Girl's Day members, and I'm also enjoying showing viewers my brighter side on variety programs. Recently, I'm thinking a lot about acting and also studying to become a better actress, and I think bright or girl-crush characters are great too but I would also like to try some action."





You can find Yura's full pictorial for '#Legend' magazine by photographer Lee Eun Bok, by visiting here!