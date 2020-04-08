10

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 59 minutes ago

BTS, IZ*ONE, Red Velvet, and Davichi certified by Gaon in album sales, downloads, & streams for April

According to Gaon chart on April 9, two new albums have been certified by Gaon in the album sales category for this month - BTS's 'Map of the Soul: 7' and IZ*ONE's 'BLOOM*IZ'. 

For the first time in Gaon chart's certification system history (since January of 2018), BTS's 'Map of the Soul: 7' has been certified Quadruple Million for surpassing over 4 million copies sold. In addition, IZ*ONE's 'BLOOM*IZ' has been certified Platinum for surpassing over 250,000 copies. 

Next, in the downloads category, Red Velvet's "Bad Boy" was the only single certified this month as Platinum, after surpassing a total of 2.5 million downloads. Finally, in the streaming category, Davichi's "Unspoken Words" has been certified Platinum for surpassing a whopping 100 million streams. 

Congratulations to all!

