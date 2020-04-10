1

MC Mong x Kim Jae Hwan tell fading love story in 'Cold' feat. PENOMECO MV

MC Mong and Kim Jae Hwan have dropped their music video for "Cold" featuring PENOMECO.

The MV follows a couple whose love is fading and a woman who feels cold in loneliness. "Cold" is about someone who feels lonely despite being in a relationship with someone they love.

The collaboration track is the first release for MC Mong's 'Culture Collaboration Project - X by X', and along with Kim Jae Hwan's featuring, poet Lee Byung Yul participated in writing the lyrics.

Watch MC Mong x Kim Jae Hwan's "Cold" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

