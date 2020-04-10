Song Kang in talks to star as lead of upcoming ballet drama 'Navillera'

Song Kang is in talks to star as the lead of the upcoming ballet drama 'Navillera'.



On April 10, reports revealed the actor would be starring in a new drama series revolving around ballet, and his label Namoo Actors confirmed, "It's true he's received an offer to star in 'Navillera'. It's one of the projects he's received an offer for, and he's currently revewing the drama."



'Navillera', based on the webtoon of the same name, is about an elderly gentleman and young man who become friends through ballet as well as the people whose lives revolve around ballet. If cast, Song Kang will be starring as 23-year-old rising ballet dancer Lee Chae Rok, who gets injured often.



Song Kang is currently starring in 'Love Alarm 2' on Netflix.

